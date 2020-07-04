All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3605 Ranchman Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3605 Ranchman Boulevard
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:14 PM

3605 Ranchman Boulevard

3605 Ranchman Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3605 Ranchman Boulevard, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have any available units?
3605 Ranchman Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have?
Some of 3605 Ranchman Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 Ranchman Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3605 Ranchman Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 Ranchman Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 Ranchman Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3605 Ranchman Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas