Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3512 Pheasant Hollow
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3512 Pheasant Hollow
3512 Pheasant Hollow
Report This Listing
Location
3512 Pheasant Hollow, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 1.5 Bath.. 2 car garage corner lot Awesome location.. Fill out your lease application and pay your application fee on line at cannonrealty.net
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have any available units?
3512 Pheasant Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 3512 Pheasant Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
3512 Pheasant Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3512 Pheasant Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 3512 Pheasant Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 3512 Pheasant Hollow offers parking.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3512 Pheasant Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have a pool?
No, 3512 Pheasant Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have accessible units?
No, 3512 Pheasant Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3512 Pheasant Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 3512 Pheasant Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 3512 Pheasant Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
