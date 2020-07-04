All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3509 Yale Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3509 Yale Drive
Last updated August 27 2019 at 10:08 PM

3509 Yale Drive

3509 Yale Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3509 Yale Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Oakmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful home in Oakmont Estates features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located on a cul de sac with lots of room for play. Master bedroom down with view of sparkling pool. Outside living area includes private patio with seating area. Shed in backyard for extra storage.
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3509 Yale Drive have any available units?
3509 Yale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3509 Yale Drive have?
Some of 3509 Yale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3509 Yale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3509 Yale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3509 Yale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3509 Yale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3509 Yale Drive offer parking?
No, 3509 Yale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3509 Yale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3509 Yale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3509 Yale Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3509 Yale Drive has a pool.
Does 3509 Yale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3509 Yale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3509 Yale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3509 Yale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas