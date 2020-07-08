Available 06/15/20 You won't find a better three bedroom, two bathroom house for this price! Fenced yard, fridge included, central heat and air, washer/dryer connections, quiet neighborhood. Don't miss out!
(RLNE696101)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr have any available units?
3505 Briercliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3505 Briercliff Dr have?
Some of 3505 Briercliff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3505 Briercliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3505 Briercliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3505 Briercliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3505 Briercliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr offer parking?
No, 3505 Briercliff Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3505 Briercliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr have a pool?
No, 3505 Briercliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 3505 Briercliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3505 Briercliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3505 Briercliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
