3504 Oceanview Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage

An inviting front porch welcomes you to this beautiful, clean 1-Story, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Study. It's light & bright with a desirable open, split bedroom layout! You will love the quartz countertops, gorgeous kitchen back-splash, designer lighting, Whirlpool appliances and luxury vinyl wood plank flooring! Island Kitchen opens to Family Rm & Brkst Area w French doors leading out to patio & fenced backyard. Spacious Master has ensuite bath w updated tile floors, 2 sinks, garden tub, sep.shower & walk-in closet! Study w French doors! Great location! Enjoy neighborhood amenities: community pool, park-playground, club house & jog paths! You will love to call this home!