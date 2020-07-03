3495 Country Club Road is a cozy and quaint two bedroom one bathroom home available for July 12th move in. The home includes a fridge and stove as well as a ton of open yard space. Residents are responsible for paying the electric and gas at this home. Contact our leasing office today for a tour and more information!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3495 Country Club Rd have any available units?
3495 Country Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3495 Country Club Rd have?
Some of 3495 Country Club Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3495 Country Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3495 Country Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.