3495 Country Club Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

3495 Country Club Road is a cozy and quaint two bedroom one bathroom home available for July 12th move in. The home includes a fridge and stove as well as a ton of open yard space. Residents are responsible for paying the electric and gas at this home. Contact our leasing office today for a tour and more information!