Last updated May 4 2019 at 7:43 AM

3477 Country Club Rd

3477 Country Club Road · No Longer Available
Location

3477 Country Club Road, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3477 Country Club Road is a spacious two bedrooms one bathroom home available for August 13th move in. The home includes a fridge and stove as well as a ton of open yard space. Garage parking and a long driveway are also included Residents are responsible for paying the electric and gas at this home. Contact our leasing office today for a tour and more information!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3477 Country Club Rd have any available units?
3477 Country Club Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3477 Country Club Rd have?
Some of 3477 Country Club Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3477 Country Club Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3477 Country Club Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3477 Country Club Rd pet-friendly?
No, 3477 Country Club Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3477 Country Club Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3477 Country Club Rd offers parking.
Does 3477 Country Club Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3477 Country Club Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3477 Country Club Rd have a pool?
No, 3477 Country Club Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3477 Country Club Rd have accessible units?
No, 3477 Country Club Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3477 Country Club Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3477 Country Club Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

