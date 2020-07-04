All apartments in Denton
3412 Hornbeam Street
Last updated February 11 2020 at 11:42 PM

3412 Hornbeam Street

3412 Hornbeam Street · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have any available units?
3412 Hornbeam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3412 Hornbeam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Hornbeam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Hornbeam Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3412 Hornbeam Street is pet friendly.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street offer parking?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not offer parking.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have a pool?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have accessible units?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3412 Hornbeam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3412 Hornbeam Street does not have units with air conditioning.

