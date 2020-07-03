3412 Hofstra Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Must See! Beautiful Home Perfect for Entertaining! A lot of home at this price: 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs, 4 LAs & Study! Lovely Landscaped Backyard w Covered Stone Patio & 8 ft Privacy Fence. Wood Floors. Updated Lighting! Neutral Décor! Open Family Room w Gas Log Fireplace Overlooks Backyard! Bonus Room Up w Closet could be 5th Bedroom! Big Gameroom! Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen w Breakfast Bar, Island & W-in Pantry! Huge Master Suite w Sit Area, Walk-in Closets, Large Shower. 3 Large BRs & 2 Full BAs Up! Separate Utility Room w Shelving! Community Pool, Wooded Park w Jogging Trails, Playground! Fridge, Washer & Dryer and Lawnmower stay. New Roof, Gutters & Exterior Paint-2018. Plus easy access to shopping & Dining