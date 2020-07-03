All apartments in Denton
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3412 Hofstra Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3412 Hofstra Drive

3412 Hofstra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3412 Hofstra Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Must See! Beautiful Home Perfect for Entertaining! A lot of home at this price: 4 BRs, 3.5 BAs, 4 LAs & Study! Lovely Landscaped Backyard w Covered Stone Patio & 8 ft Privacy Fence. Wood Floors. Updated Lighting! Neutral Décor! Open Family Room w Gas Log Fireplace Overlooks Backyard! Bonus Room Up w Closet could be 5th Bedroom! Big Gameroom! Gourmet Eat-in Kitchen w Breakfast Bar, Island & W-in Pantry! Huge Master Suite w Sit Area, Walk-in Closets, Large Shower. 3 Large BRs & 2 Full BAs Up! Separate Utility Room w Shelving! Community Pool, Wooded Park w Jogging Trails, Playground! Fridge, Washer & Dryer and Lawnmower stay. New Roof, Gutters & Exterior Paint-2018. Plus easy access to shopping & Dining

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3412 Hofstra Drive have any available units?
3412 Hofstra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3412 Hofstra Drive have?
Some of 3412 Hofstra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3412 Hofstra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3412 Hofstra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3412 Hofstra Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3412 Hofstra Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3412 Hofstra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3412 Hofstra Drive offers parking.
Does 3412 Hofstra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3412 Hofstra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3412 Hofstra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3412 Hofstra Drive has a pool.
Does 3412 Hofstra Drive have accessible units?
No, 3412 Hofstra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3412 Hofstra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3412 Hofstra Drive has units with dishwashers.

