All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3401 Groveland Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3401 Groveland Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3401 Groveland Terrace

3401 Groveland Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3401 Groveland Terrace, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Groveland Terrace have any available units?
3401 Groveland Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Groveland Terrace have?
Some of 3401 Groveland Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Groveland Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Groveland Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Groveland Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 3401 Groveland Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3401 Groveland Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Groveland Terrace offers parking.
Does 3401 Groveland Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Groveland Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Groveland Terrace have a pool?
No, 3401 Groveland Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Groveland Terrace have accessible units?
No, 3401 Groveland Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Groveland Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Groveland Terrace has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Coronado North
301 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Coronado Villas
113 Coronado Dr
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas