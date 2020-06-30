All apartments in Denton
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM

3401 Briercliff Dr

3401 Briercliff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3401 Briercliff Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Cute little house! Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage and a fenced in yard! Fridge included, washer and dryer connections and central heat and air for you comfort!

(RLNE865427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have any available units?
3401 Briercliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3401 Briercliff Dr have?
Some of 3401 Briercliff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3401 Briercliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Briercliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Briercliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr offers parking.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have a pool?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr has units with dishwashers.

