3401 Briercliff Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 08/15/20 Cute little house! Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage and a fenced in yard! Fridge included, washer and dryer connections and central heat and air for you comfort!



(RLNE865427)