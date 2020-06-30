Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3401 Briercliff Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3401 Briercliff Dr
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:15 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3401 Briercliff Dr
3401 Briercliff Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3401 Briercliff Drive, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 08/15/20 Cute little house! Three bedroom, two bathroom with a two car garage and a fenced in yard! Fridge included, washer and dryer connections and central heat and air for you comfort!
(RLNE865427)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have any available units?
3401 Briercliff Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3401 Briercliff Dr have?
Some of 3401 Briercliff Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3401 Briercliff Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Briercliff Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Briercliff Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr offers parking.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have a pool?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have accessible units?
No, 3401 Briercliff Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Briercliff Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3401 Briercliff Dr has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
