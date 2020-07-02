3400 Hummingbird Lane

One story 3-2-2 home in Denton. New energy-efficient HVAC, dishwasher, stainless steel range. New wood-look tile throughout home. Large storage building in back yard, along with a deck and covered patio. Fenced yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
