Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3329 Tamarack Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3329 Tamarack Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3329 Tamarack Lane
3329 Tamarack Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3329 Tamarack Lane, Denton, TX 76226
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in the very popular Meadows at Hickory Creek Argyle school system. Available in June. New, fresh, and very well laid out for maximum space usage. Refrigerator included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane have any available units?
3329 Tamarack Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3329 Tamarack Lane have?
Some of 3329 Tamarack Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3329 Tamarack Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3329 Tamarack Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3329 Tamarack Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3329 Tamarack Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3329 Tamarack Lane offers parking.
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3329 Tamarack Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane have a pool?
No, 3329 Tamarack Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane have accessible units?
No, 3329 Tamarack Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3329 Tamarack Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3329 Tamarack Lane has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas