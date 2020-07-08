All apartments in Denton
3329 Tamarack Lane
3329 Tamarack Lane

3329 Tamarack Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3329 Tamarack Lane, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single story home in the very popular Meadows at Hickory Creek Argyle school system. Available in June. New, fresh, and very well laid out for maximum space usage. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

