Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3327 Clydesdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

3327 Clydesdale Drive

3327 Clydesdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3327 Clydesdale Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Open concept kitchen/dining/living area 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Wheeler Ridge with huge privacy fenced back yard & shed for tenant use. Full size fridge included but not warrantied by owner. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1500.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have any available units?
3327 Clydesdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3327 Clydesdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Clydesdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Clydesdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3327 Clydesdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Clydesdale Drive offers parking.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3327 Clydesdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have a pool?
No, 3327 Clydesdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 3327 Clydesdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Clydesdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3327 Clydesdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3327 Clydesdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

