All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3327 Bob O Link Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3327 Bob O Link Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM

3327 Bob O Link Ln

3327 Bob-O-Link Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3327 Bob-O-Link Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/22/20 This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located just minutes from Mack Park directly off Loop 228. This home features a washer and dryer, fireplace and fenced in yard.

(RLNE880155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have any available units?
3327 Bob O Link Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have?
Some of 3327 Bob O Link Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3327 Bob O Link Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Bob O Link Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Bob O Link Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Bob O Link Ln offers parking.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 Bob O Link Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have a pool?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have accessible units?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Pace's Crossing
2411 S I-35E
Denton, TX 76210
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
The Vibe
1610 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas