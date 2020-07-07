Rent Calculator
3327 Bob O Link Ln
Last updated May 13 2020 at 12:11 PM
3327 Bob O Link Ln
3327 Bob-O-Link Lane
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
3327 Bob-O-Link Lane, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/22/20 This large 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located just minutes from Mack Park directly off Loop 228. This home features a washer and dryer, fireplace and fenced in yard.
(RLNE880155)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have any available units?
3327 Bob O Link Ln doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have?
Some of 3327 Bob O Link Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 3327 Bob O Link Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3327 Bob O Link Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3327 Bob O Link Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3327 Bob O Link Ln offers parking.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3327 Bob O Link Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have a pool?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have accessible units?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3327 Bob O Link Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3327 Bob O Link Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
