Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3325 Fallmeadow Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3325 Fallmeadow Street
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:04 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3325 Fallmeadow Street
3325 Fallmeadow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3325 Fallmeadow Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex for lease. Ceramic tile floors in all rooms. Ceiling fans in both bedrooms and living
room. Close to Public Schools, Universities and Shopping. Easy access to Loop 288.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have any available units?
3325 Fallmeadow Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have?
Some of 3325 Fallmeadow Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3325 Fallmeadow Street currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Fallmeadow Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Fallmeadow Street pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Fallmeadow Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street offer parking?
No, 3325 Fallmeadow Street does not offer parking.
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3325 Fallmeadow Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have a pool?
No, 3325 Fallmeadow Street does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have accessible units?
No, 3325 Fallmeadow Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Fallmeadow Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3325 Fallmeadow Street has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Across The Street
1701 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Hickory Creek Ranch
2700 Cedar Creek Lane
Denton, TX 76210
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208
Similar Pages
Denton 1 Bedrooms
Denton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with Parking
Denton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TX
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Richardson, TX
Mesquite, TX
Euless, TX
Bedford, TX
Grapevine, TX
Allen, TX
North Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TX
Farmers Branch, TX
Rowlett, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of North Texas
Texas Woman's University
Amberton University
El Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas