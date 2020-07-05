All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3317 Stonecrop Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3317 Stonecrop Trail
Last updated March 16 2020 at 10:21 PM

3317 Stonecrop Trail

3317 Stone Crop Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3317 Stone Crop Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Argyle ISD! Single Story3-2-2 fenced yard (maintained by landlord),Open Floor Plan, granite kitchen, wood and tile floors, covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3317 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3317 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Stonecrop Trail offers parking.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas