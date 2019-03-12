All apartments in Denton
Denton, TX
3317 Stonecrop Trail
Last updated January 29 2020 at 8:55 PM

3317 Stonecrop Trail

3317 Stonecrop Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3317 Stonecrop Trl, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 bed and 2 bath home in Argyle ISD!! Close to I35E and I35W. Open floor plan with granite kitchen and many upgrades. This home will lease quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3317 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3317 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3317 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3317 Stonecrop Trail offers parking.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Stonecrop Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

