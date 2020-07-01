All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3313 MEADOWLARK Lane
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:34 AM

3313 MEADOWLARK Lane

3313 Meadowlark Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3313 Meadowlark Lane, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home On Quiet Street. All Bedrooms Are Nice Sized With Good Size Closets. Nice Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included. Huge Backyard With Brand New Shed. Fully Fence Yard And Attached 2 Car Garage. This One Leases Quickly! Hurry On This One.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have any available units?
3313 MEADOWLARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have?
Some of 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 MEADOWLARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have a pool?
No, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Crash Pads II
1111 Eagle Drive
Denton, TX 76201
Westwind Apartments
1710 Sam Bass Blvd
Denton, TX 76205
Gardens of Denton
401 Ame Dr
Denton, TX 76207
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201
Starlite
425 Fulton Street
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas