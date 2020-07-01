Beautiful Home On Quiet Street. All Bedrooms Are Nice Sized With Good Size Closets. Nice Stainless Steel Refrigerator Included. Huge Backyard With Brand New Shed. Fully Fence Yard And Attached 2 Car Garage. This One Leases Quickly! Hurry On This One.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have any available units?
3313 MEADOWLARK Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane have?
Some of 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 MEADOWLARK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 MEADOWLARK Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.