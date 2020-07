Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated oven refrigerator

Super CLEAN & REMODELED. LESS THAN 2 MILES FROM TWU. Large rooms throughout, 2 bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space, master has 3 closets! Large living room with formal dining area downstairs. Has refrigerator, blinds on all windows and washer & dryer provided if needed. No need for a mower - ALL yard maintenance is included. GREAT property at a GREAT price!! Call today for viewing and approval.