3312 Sombrero Drive

Beautiful home in great location. Wood floor, split bedroom, high ceiling, 3 bedroom and 1 study, coveedd patio and so much more. Must see home. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Owner is licensed agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
