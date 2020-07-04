All apartments in Denton
3312 Hornbeam Street
3312 Hornbeam Street

3312 Hornbeam Street · No Longer Available
Location

3312 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Charming single story with totally open floor plan.Vaulted ceilings. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar.
Washer,dryer, fridge provided. Argyle Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3312 Hornbeam Street have any available units?
3312 Hornbeam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3312 Hornbeam Street have?
Some of 3312 Hornbeam Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3312 Hornbeam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3312 Hornbeam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3312 Hornbeam Street pet-friendly?
No, 3312 Hornbeam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3312 Hornbeam Street offer parking?
Yes, 3312 Hornbeam Street offers parking.
Does 3312 Hornbeam Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3312 Hornbeam Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3312 Hornbeam Street have a pool?
No, 3312 Hornbeam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3312 Hornbeam Street have accessible units?
No, 3312 Hornbeam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3312 Hornbeam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3312 Hornbeam Street has units with dishwashers.

