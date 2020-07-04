All apartments in Denton
3305 Bent Creek Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:54 AM

3305 Bent Creek Drive

3305 Bent Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3305 Bent Creek Drive, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Roomy 4-2.5-2, lst floor is all tile, all bedrooms upstairs, huge mstr bdrm with double sinks, walk in closet, and tub and separate shower, new carpet and paint. Big fenced yard. Good neighborhood and schools. vacant and ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have any available units?
3305 Bent Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3305 Bent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Bent Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Bent Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Bent Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

