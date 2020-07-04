Roomy 4-2.5-2, lst floor is all tile, all bedrooms upstairs, huge mstr bdrm with double sinks, walk in closet, and tub and separate shower, new carpet and paint. Big fenced yard. Good neighborhood and schools. vacant and ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3305 Bent Creek Drive have any available units?
3305 Bent Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3305 Bent Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Bent Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.