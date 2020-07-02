All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 23 2019 at 10:19 PM

326 Peach St - T

326 Peach Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 Peach Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 15th!
No Pets. No Smoking.
We pay Water.

As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units. This unit will be ready to show and move into on July 15th.

N. Andrew Killian
Real Estate Broker
www.killianpropertymanagement.com
killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com
(940) 566 5717
326 Peach is multi-unit community located near the retail centers on University (HWY 380). It features two-floor studio's as well as two-bedroom apartments. Many units have been recently updated, some feature tile flooring and updated fixtures. Parking is available for residents.

Denton is a quickly growing town, individual school zones are subject to change. Please call Denton ISD's Transportation Department at 940-369-0300 for districting.

We request that before beginning an online application, you contact us and schedule an appointment for a walk-through of the property. No Pets. No Smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Peach St - T have any available units?
326 Peach St - T doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 326 Peach St - T currently offering any rent specials?
326 Peach St - T is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Peach St - T pet-friendly?
No, 326 Peach St - T is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 326 Peach St - T offer parking?
Yes, 326 Peach St - T offers parking.
Does 326 Peach St - T have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Peach St - T does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Peach St - T have a pool?
No, 326 Peach St - T does not have a pool.
Does 326 Peach St - T have accessible units?
No, 326 Peach St - T does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Peach St - T have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Peach St - T does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Peach St - T have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Peach St - T does not have units with air conditioning.

