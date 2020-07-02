326 Peach St - T

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available July 15th!

No Pets. No Smoking.

We pay Water.



As a courtesy to our current residents, we do not show occupied units. This unit will be ready to show and move into on July 15th.



N. Andrew Killian

Real Estate Broker

www.killianpropertymanagement.com

killianpropertymanagement@gmail.com

(940) 566 5717

326 Peach is multi-unit community located near the retail centers on University (HWY 380). It features two-floor studio's as well as two-bedroom apartments. Many units have been recently updated, some feature tile flooring and updated fixtures. Parking is available for residents.



Denton is a quickly growing town, individual school zones are subject to change. Please call Denton ISD's Transportation Department at 940-369-0300 for districting.



We request that before beginning an online application, you contact us and schedule an appointment for a walk-through of the property. No Pets. No Smoking