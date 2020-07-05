3232 Hornbeam Street

Available for immediate occupancy. Fantastic single story home n Argyle ISD. Built in 2009 this home is up to date and includes specialty design features like reclaimed wood paneling. A very distinct home for a very distinct tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
