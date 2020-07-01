All apartments in Denton
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:12 AM

3228 Stonecrop Trail

3228 Stone Crop Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3228 Stone Crop Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3228 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3228 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3228 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
No, 3228 Stonecrop Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
Yes, 3228 Stonecrop Trail offers parking.
Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3228 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3228 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3228 Stonecrop Trail has units with dishwashers.

