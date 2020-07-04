All apartments in Denton
3228 N Bell Avenue
3228 N Bell Avenue

3228 North Bell Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3228 North Bell Avenue, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newly renovated with new flooring, paint, countertops, and roof. Right down the street from Evers Elementary, Strickland Middle School, and the North Public Library.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 N Bell Avenue have any available units?
3228 N Bell Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 N Bell Avenue have?
Some of 3228 N Bell Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 N Bell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3228 N Bell Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 N Bell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3228 N Bell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3228 N Bell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3228 N Bell Avenue offers parking.
Does 3228 N Bell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 N Bell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 N Bell Avenue have a pool?
No, 3228 N Bell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3228 N Bell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3228 N Bell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 N Bell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 N Bell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

