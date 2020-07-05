This cute house is in a awesome area of Denton. Close to shopping. Very spacious inside along with a nice backyard. Fresh paint and newer flooring... very easy application process. 3 bed 2 bath house... 2 car garage...
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3214 Andalusian Drive have any available units?
3214 Andalusian Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Andalusian Drive have?
Some of 3214 Andalusian Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Andalusian Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Andalusian Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.