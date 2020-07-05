All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3212 Hornbeam Street

3212 Hornbeam Street · No Longer Available
Location

3212 Hornbeam Street, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 Hornbeam Street have any available units?
3212 Hornbeam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3212 Hornbeam Street have?
Some of 3212 Hornbeam Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3212 Hornbeam Street currently offering any rent specials?
3212 Hornbeam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 Hornbeam Street pet-friendly?
No, 3212 Hornbeam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3212 Hornbeam Street offer parking?
Yes, 3212 Hornbeam Street offers parking.
Does 3212 Hornbeam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 Hornbeam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 Hornbeam Street have a pool?
No, 3212 Hornbeam Street does not have a pool.
Does 3212 Hornbeam Street have accessible units?
No, 3212 Hornbeam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 Hornbeam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3212 Hornbeam Street has units with dishwashers.

