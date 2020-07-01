All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM

321 W W Mckinney Street

321 W McKinney St · No Longer Available
Location

321 W McKinney St, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 3rd. Cute house located just off the square. 2 bed 1 bath. Eat-in kitchen. Car Port. Walk-in closets. Washer and dryer hookups. Pet allowed on case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have any available units?
321 W W Mckinney Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 W W Mckinney Street have?
Some of 321 W W Mckinney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 W W Mckinney Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 W W Mckinney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W W Mckinney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 W W Mckinney Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 W W Mckinney Street offers parking.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have a pool?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have accessible units?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have units with dishwashers.

