Home
/
Denton, TX
/
321 W W Mckinney Street
Last updated July 26 2019 at 2:51 AM
321 W W Mckinney Street
321 W McKinney St
·
Location
321 W McKinney St, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available August 3rd. Cute house located just off the square. 2 bed 1 bath. Eat-in kitchen. Car Port. Walk-in closets. Washer and dryer hookups. Pet allowed on case by case basis.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have any available units?
321 W W Mckinney Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 321 W W Mckinney Street have?
Some of 321 W W Mckinney Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 W W Mckinney Street currently offering any rent specials?
321 W W Mckinney Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 W W Mckinney Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 W W Mckinney Street is pet friendly.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street offer parking?
Yes, 321 W W Mckinney Street offers parking.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have a pool?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have a pool.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have accessible units?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have accessible units.
Does 321 W W Mckinney Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 321 W W Mckinney Street does not have units with dishwashers.
