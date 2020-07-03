Rent Calculator
321 Ruth St.
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
321 Ruth St
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
321 Ruth St
321 Ruth Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
321 Ruth Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Very clean and newly updated home. Almost all appliances are new. New carpet. New tile floors. Big kitchen. Big backyard. New roof. Parking. Come check out the rooms available for rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 321 Ruth St have any available units?
321 Ruth St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 321 Ruth St have?
Some of 321 Ruth St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 321 Ruth St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ruth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ruth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Ruth St is pet friendly.
Does 321 Ruth St offer parking?
Yes, 321 Ruth St offers parking.
Does 321 Ruth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Ruth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ruth St have a pool?
No, 321 Ruth St does not have a pool.
Does 321 Ruth St have accessible units?
No, 321 Ruth St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ruth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Ruth St has units with dishwashers.
