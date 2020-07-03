All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 321 Ruth St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
321 Ruth St
Last updated December 27 2019 at 8:05 AM

321 Ruth St

321 Ruth Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

321 Ruth Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Very clean and newly updated home. Almost all appliances are new. New carpet. New tile floors. Big kitchen. Big backyard. New roof. Parking. Come check out the rooms available for rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Ruth St have any available units?
321 Ruth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Ruth St have?
Some of 321 Ruth St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Ruth St currently offering any rent specials?
321 Ruth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Ruth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Ruth St is pet friendly.
Does 321 Ruth St offer parking?
Yes, 321 Ruth St offers parking.
Does 321 Ruth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Ruth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Ruth St have a pool?
No, 321 Ruth St does not have a pool.
Does 321 Ruth St have accessible units?
No, 321 Ruth St does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Ruth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Ruth St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarter
1003 Eagle
Denton, TX 76201
Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Vintage Pads
2424 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Lodge at Pecan Creek
6503 S Shady Shores Rd
Denton, TX 76208

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas