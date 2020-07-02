Rent Calculator
315 W Congress Street
315 W Congress Street
315 West Congress Street
Location
315 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled 3-1.5 home in the heart of Denton. Two Bedrooms and full bathroom downstairs with loft master bedroom on the second floor. Close to TWU, UNT and the downtown Square. Huge yard!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 W Congress Street have any available units?
315 W Congress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 315 W Congress Street have?
Some of 315 W Congress Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 315 W Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 W Congress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 W Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 W Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 315 W Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 W Congress Street offers parking.
Does 315 W Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 W Congress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 W Congress Street have a pool?
No, 315 W Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 W Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 315 W Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 W Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 315 W Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
