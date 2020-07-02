All apartments in Denton
315 W Congress Street
Last updated February 24 2020 at 6:19 PM

315 W Congress Street

315 West Congress Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 West Congress Street, Denton, TX 76201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Recently remodeled 3-1.5 home in the heart of Denton. Two Bedrooms and full bathroom downstairs with loft master bedroom on the second floor. Close to TWU, UNT and the downtown Square. Huge yard!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

