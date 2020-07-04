Rent Calculator
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:02 AM
3109 Pinehurst Ct
3109 Pinehurst Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3109 Pinehurst Court, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/22/19 4 bedroom, two bathroom and two car garage - two story house! Central heat and air, Washer/dryer connections, and a fenced yard.
(RLNE880174)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have any available units?
3109 Pinehurst Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have?
Some of 3109 Pinehurst Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3109 Pinehurst Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Pinehurst Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Pinehurst Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3109 Pinehurst Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Pinehurst Ct offers parking.
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Pinehurst Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have a pool?
No, 3109 Pinehurst Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have accessible units?
No, 3109 Pinehurst Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Pinehurst Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Pinehurst Ct has units with dishwashers.
