Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3109 Kappwood Court
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:29 PM
3109 Kappwood Court
3109 Kappwood Court
No Longer Available
Location
3109 Kappwood Court, Denton, TX 76210
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3109 Kappwood Court have any available units?
3109 Kappwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3109 Kappwood Court have?
Some of 3109 Kappwood Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3109 Kappwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3109 Kappwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3109 Kappwood Court pet-friendly?
No, 3109 Kappwood Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 3109 Kappwood Court offer parking?
Yes, 3109 Kappwood Court offers parking.
Does 3109 Kappwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3109 Kappwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3109 Kappwood Court have a pool?
No, 3109 Kappwood Court does not have a pool.
Does 3109 Kappwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3109 Kappwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3109 Kappwood Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3109 Kappwood Court has units with dishwashers.
