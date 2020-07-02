All apartments in Denton
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:25 AM

3105 Inglewood

3105 Inglewood St · No Longer Available
Location

3105 Inglewood St, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
$1395 - 3 Bed / 2 Bath duplex in nice neighborhood with nearby schools - This duplex is clean and ready for move in. Walking distance to junior and elementary schools. Covered Parking, fullsize w/d connections.

(RLNE5181744)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3105 Inglewood have any available units?
3105 Inglewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3105 Inglewood currently offering any rent specials?
3105 Inglewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3105 Inglewood pet-friendly?
No, 3105 Inglewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3105 Inglewood offer parking?
Yes, 3105 Inglewood offers parking.
Does 3105 Inglewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3105 Inglewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3105 Inglewood have a pool?
No, 3105 Inglewood does not have a pool.
Does 3105 Inglewood have accessible units?
No, 3105 Inglewood does not have accessible units.
Does 3105 Inglewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 3105 Inglewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3105 Inglewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 3105 Inglewood does not have units with air conditioning.

