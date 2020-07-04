All apartments in Denton
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:49 AM

3104 Pinehurst Court

3104 Pinehurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

3104 Pinehurst Court, Denton, TX 76210

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3104 Pinehurst Court have any available units?
3104 Pinehurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3104 Pinehurst Court have?
Some of 3104 Pinehurst Court's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3104 Pinehurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
3104 Pinehurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3104 Pinehurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 3104 Pinehurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3104 Pinehurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 3104 Pinehurst Court offers parking.
Does 3104 Pinehurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3104 Pinehurst Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3104 Pinehurst Court have a pool?
No, 3104 Pinehurst Court does not have a pool.
Does 3104 Pinehurst Court have accessible units?
No, 3104 Pinehurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3104 Pinehurst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3104 Pinehurst Court does not have units with dishwashers.

