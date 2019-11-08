Rent Calculator
309 Plum Hollow
309 Plum Hollow Street
No Longer Available
Location
309 Plum Hollow Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming house 3 Bed 2 bath, open Floor Plan. Big Back yard!!!! Fill out Lease application on line at: cannonrealty.net, everyone over 18 must fill out lease application and applicatiion fee online
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 309 Plum Hollow have any available units?
309 Plum Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 309 Plum Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
309 Plum Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Plum Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 309 Plum Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 309 Plum Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 309 Plum Hollow offers parking.
Does 309 Plum Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Plum Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Plum Hollow have a pool?
No, 309 Plum Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 309 Plum Hollow have accessible units?
No, 309 Plum Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Plum Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 309 Plum Hollow has units with dishwashers.
Does 309 Plum Hollow have units with air conditioning?
No, 309 Plum Hollow does not have units with air conditioning.
