Amenities

dishwasher fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

Cozy Town home style fourplex on the north side of Denton. New Paint! New Floors in living room!

Just across the street from Strickland Middle School and the North Branch Public Library.

Easy access to downtown Denton and Loop 288. No pets allowed of any kind. Description and room information are assumed to be correct but prospective tenants must verify all information.