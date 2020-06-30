Rent Calculator
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
304 Mack Dr
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:30 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
304 Mack Dr
304 Mack Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
304 Mack Drive, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 06/11/20 Cute 4 bedroom/2 bath with a huge fenced in yard, garage conversion provides extra living area or 4th bedroom. Close to Mack Park!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3701078)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 304 Mack Dr have any available units?
304 Mack Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 304 Mack Dr have?
Some of 304 Mack Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 304 Mack Dr currently offering any rent specials?
304 Mack Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Mack Dr pet-friendly?
No, 304 Mack Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 304 Mack Dr offer parking?
Yes, 304 Mack Dr offers parking.
Does 304 Mack Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Mack Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Mack Dr have a pool?
No, 304 Mack Dr does not have a pool.
Does 304 Mack Dr have accessible units?
No, 304 Mack Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Mack Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Mack Dr has units with dishwashers.
