3033 Solana Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

This gorgeous tuscany inspired town home is just waiting for you to come see! Just minutes from downtown Denton and nearby universities (UNT, TWU) this 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces, open floor plan, large kitchen with island, granite countertops, walk in pantry stainless steel appliances and more. You'll love the finishes in this home, hard wood floors, 10 foot ceilings, walk in closets and balconies from every bedroom. This home is perfect for a family or student housing. Come see, this won't last long!