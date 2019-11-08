All apartments in Denton
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:34 AM

3033 Solana Circle

3033 Solana Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3033 Solana Cir, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
This gorgeous tuscany inspired town home is just waiting for you to come see! Just minutes from downtown Denton and nearby universities (UNT, TWU) this 2 story townhome features 3 bedrooms with plenty of closet spaces, open floor plan, large kitchen with island, granite countertops, walk in pantry stainless steel appliances and more. You'll love the finishes in this home, hard wood floors, 10 foot ceilings, walk in closets and balconies from every bedroom. This home is perfect for a family or student housing. Come see, this won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Solana Circle have any available units?
3033 Solana Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Solana Circle have?
Some of 3033 Solana Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Solana Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Solana Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Solana Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3033 Solana Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3033 Solana Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Solana Circle offers parking.
Does 3033 Solana Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Solana Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Solana Circle have a pool?
No, 3033 Solana Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3033 Solana Circle have accessible units?
No, 3033 Solana Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Solana Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Solana Circle has units with dishwashers.

