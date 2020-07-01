All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3025 Montclair Place

3025 Montclair Place · No Longer Available
Location

3025 Montclair Place, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
ADORABLE AND READY TO MOVE IN! Fresh paint, and new flooring! Dont miss out on this great house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Montclair Place have any available units?
3025 Montclair Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 3025 Montclair Place currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Montclair Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Montclair Place pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Montclair Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3025 Montclair Place offer parking?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not offer parking.
Does 3025 Montclair Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Montclair Place have a pool?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Montclair Place have accessible units?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Montclair Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3025 Montclair Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3025 Montclair Place does not have units with air conditioning.

