All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 3020 Stonecrop Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
3020 Stonecrop Trail
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:48 AM

3020 Stonecrop Trail

3020 Stone Crop Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3020 Stone Crop Trail, Denton, TX 76226

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!**

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,809 sq ft, 1 story home in Denton! Spacious living room with wood floors and fireplace! Open kitchen concept with updated counters. Master suite with attached bathroom. Spacious backyard, great for family gatherings! Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Additional admin fees apply. Schedule your showing today!

**Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.

If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please report any fraudulent listings.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have any available units?
3020 Stonecrop Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have?
Some of 3020 Stonecrop Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3020 Stonecrop Trail currently offering any rent specials?
3020 Stonecrop Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3020 Stonecrop Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 3020 Stonecrop Trail is pet friendly.
Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail offer parking?
No, 3020 Stonecrop Trail does not offer parking.
Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3020 Stonecrop Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have a pool?
No, 3020 Stonecrop Trail does not have a pool.
Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have accessible units?
No, 3020 Stonecrop Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 3020 Stonecrop Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 3020 Stonecrop Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Autumn Ridge
3401 Joyce Lane
Denton, TX 76207
The Metro
627 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Fountains of Denton
2401 E McKinney St
Denton, TX 76209
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Woodhill
1408 Teasley
Denton, TX 76205

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas