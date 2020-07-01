All apartments in Denton
3012 Megan Street

3012 Megan St · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Megan St, Denton, TX 76209
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3012 Megan Street have any available units?
3012 Megan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3012 Megan Street have?
Some of 3012 Megan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3012 Megan Street currently offering any rent specials?
3012 Megan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3012 Megan Street pet-friendly?
No, 3012 Megan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3012 Megan Street offer parking?
Yes, 3012 Megan Street offers parking.
Does 3012 Megan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3012 Megan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3012 Megan Street have a pool?
No, 3012 Megan Street does not have a pool.
Does 3012 Megan Street have accessible units?
No, 3012 Megan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3012 Megan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3012 Megan Street has units with dishwashers.

