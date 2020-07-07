All apartments in Denton
301 S Wood St.
301 S Wood St.

301 South Wood Street · No Longer Available
Location

301 South Wood Street, Denton, TX 76205

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4006043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 S Wood St. have any available units?
301 S Wood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 301 S Wood St. currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Wood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Wood St. pet-friendly?
No, 301 S Wood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 301 S Wood St. offer parking?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not offer parking.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Wood St. have a pool?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Wood St. have accessible units?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have units with air conditioning.

