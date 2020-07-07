Rent Calculator
301 S Wood St.
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
301 S Wood St.
301 South Wood Street
No Longer Available
Location
301 South Wood Street, Denton, TX 76205
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 301 S Wood St. have any available units?
301 S Wood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 301 S Wood St. currently offering any rent specials?
301 S Wood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 S Wood St. pet-friendly?
No, 301 S Wood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 301 S Wood St. offer parking?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not offer parking.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 S Wood St. have a pool?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have a pool.
Does 301 S Wood St. have accessible units?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 301 S Wood St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 S Wood St. does not have units with air conditioning.
