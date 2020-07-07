All apartments in Denton
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:08 AM

3001 Howard Court

3001 Howard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3001 Howard Court, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Denton has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush new carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with new modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home. Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3001 Howard Court have any available units?
3001 Howard Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3001 Howard Court have?
Some of 3001 Howard Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3001 Howard Court currently offering any rent specials?
3001 Howard Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3001 Howard Court pet-friendly?
No, 3001 Howard Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 3001 Howard Court offer parking?
Yes, 3001 Howard Court offers parking.
Does 3001 Howard Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3001 Howard Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3001 Howard Court have a pool?
No, 3001 Howard Court does not have a pool.
Does 3001 Howard Court have accessible units?
No, 3001 Howard Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3001 Howard Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3001 Howard Court has units with dishwashers.

