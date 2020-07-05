All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 300 Plum Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
300 Plum Hollow
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:29 AM

300 Plum Hollow

300 Plum Hollow Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

300 Plum Hollow Street, Denton, TX 76207

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings and updates throughout! Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio! Garage has a small work space. You don't want to miss this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Plum Hollow have any available units?
300 Plum Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 300 Plum Hollow have?
Some of 300 Plum Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Plum Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
300 Plum Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Plum Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 300 Plum Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 300 Plum Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 300 Plum Hollow offers parking.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have a pool?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have accessible units?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Plum Hollow has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crash Pads
814 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
Discovery Park
3925 North Elm Street
Denton, TX 76207
Majestic Parc
2700 East Mckinney Street
Denton, TX 76209
Timberlinks at Denton
5201 Par Dr
Denton, TX 76208
Lights
1607 West Oak Street
Denton, TX 76201
Iconic Village
2411 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Waterford at Spencer Oaks
2100 Spencer Rd
Denton, TX 76205
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas