All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 300 Plum Hollow.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
300 Plum Hollow
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:29 AM
300 Plum Hollow
300 Plum Hollow Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
300 Plum Hollow Street, Denton, TX 76207
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home with vaulted ceilings and updates throughout! Large Master bedroom with walk in closet. Gorgeous backyard with covered patio! Garage has a small work space. You don't want to miss this!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 300 Plum Hollow have any available units?
300 Plum Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 300 Plum Hollow have?
Some of 300 Plum Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 300 Plum Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
300 Plum Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Plum Hollow pet-friendly?
No, 300 Plum Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 300 Plum Hollow offer parking?
Yes, 300 Plum Hollow offers parking.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have a pool?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have accessible units?
No, 300 Plum Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Plum Hollow have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 Plum Hollow has units with dishwashers.
