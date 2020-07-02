Rent Calculator
All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2937 Wicker Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2937 Wicker Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:26 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2937 Wicker Way
2937 Wicker Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2937 Wicker Way, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great, clean, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage rental in north Denton. TAR application. $50 per adult app fee. Pets determined on a case by case basis. 1 year minimum lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2937 Wicker Way have any available units?
2937 Wicker Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2937 Wicker Way have?
Some of 2937 Wicker Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2937 Wicker Way currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Wicker Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Wicker Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2937 Wicker Way is pet friendly.
Does 2937 Wicker Way offer parking?
Yes, 2937 Wicker Way offers parking.
Does 2937 Wicker Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Wicker Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Wicker Way have a pool?
No, 2937 Wicker Way does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Wicker Way have accessible units?
No, 2937 Wicker Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Wicker Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Wicker Way has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
