2937 Oakshire Street
Last updated May 17 2020 at 8:02 AM
2937 Oakshire Street
2937 Oakshire Street
·
Location
2937 Oakshire Street, Denton, TX 76209
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom home with an open floor plan, larger master suite and perfectly sized backyard. Tenant will move out on 05.26.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have any available units?
2937 Oakshire Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denton, TX
.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denton Rent Report
.
Is 2937 Oakshire Street currently offering any rent specials?
2937 Oakshire Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 Oakshire Street pet-friendly?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Denton
.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street offer parking?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street does not offer parking.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have a pool?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street does not have a pool.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have accessible units?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 Oakshire Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2937 Oakshire Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2937 Oakshire Street does not have units with air conditioning.
