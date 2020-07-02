All apartments in Denton
Find more places like 2920 Stockton Street - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denton, TX
/
2920 Stockton Street - 1
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

2920 Stockton Street - 1

2920 Stockton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2920 Stockton Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

in unit laundry
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
2920 Stockton St. Denton, Tx 2 Rooms available for rent with shared bathroom(s) in a beautiful house right off of Loop 288 in Denton, Texas. Within 5 min. from Texas Women's University (TWU) and University of North Texas (UNT). Downtown fun within a 5 minute drive! The house is situated in a friendly neighborhood. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Washer/ dryer on site. One person accommodation permitted. No pets allowed.

$500 deposit prior to moving in.

Rent: $500 does Plus utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet). Utilities ranging from $50-$100 possibly more depending on rentee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have any available units?
2920 Stockton Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
Is 2920 Stockton Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2920 Stockton Street - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2920 Stockton Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 offer parking?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2920 Stockton Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2920 Stockton Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Pines Apartments
3815 Stuart Road
Denton, TX 76209
Zen
910 Eagle Dr
Denton, TX 76201
Londonderry Oaks
1721 Teasley Ln
Denton, TX 76210
19TWENTY APARTMENTS
1920 N Ruddell St
Denton, TX 76209
Square9
315 South Locust Street
Denton, TX 76201
Mckinney Park
191 Duchess Dr
Denton, TX 76208
University Place
911 Bernard Street
Denton, TX 76201
The Veranda
2420 East Mc kinney Road
Denton, TX 76201

Similar Pages

Denton 1 BedroomsDenton 2 Bedrooms
Denton Apartments with ParkingDenton Dog Friendly Apartments
Denton Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TX
Grapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of North TexasTexas Woman's University
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas