2920 Stockton Street - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry internet access

2920 Stockton St. Denton, Tx 2 Rooms available for rent with shared bathroom(s) in a beautiful house right off of Loop 288 in Denton, Texas. Within 5 min. from Texas Women's University (TWU) and University of North Texas (UNT). Downtown fun within a 5 minute drive! The house is situated in a friendly neighborhood. Quick access to major highways and hospitals. Washer/ dryer on site. One person accommodation permitted. No pets allowed.



$500 deposit prior to moving in.



Rent: $500 does Plus utilities (water, electricity, gas, internet). Utilities ranging from $50-$100 possibly more depending on rentee.