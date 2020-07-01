All apartments in Denton
Last updated March 6 2020 at 3:54 AM

2916 Stockton Street

2916 Stockton Street · No Longer Available
Location

2916 Stockton Street, Denton, TX 76209

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $50 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2916 Stockton Street have any available units?
2916 Stockton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denton, TX.
How much is rent in Denton, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2916 Stockton Street have?
Some of 2916 Stockton Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2916 Stockton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2916 Stockton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2916 Stockton Street pet-friendly?
No, 2916 Stockton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denton.
Does 2916 Stockton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2916 Stockton Street offers parking.
Does 2916 Stockton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2916 Stockton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2916 Stockton Street have a pool?
No, 2916 Stockton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2916 Stockton Street have accessible units?
No, 2916 Stockton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2916 Stockton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2916 Stockton Street has units with dishwashers.

